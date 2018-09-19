New Government Scheme Okayed To Provide Cash During Job Loss

Detailed instructions including eligibility conditions and application format will be issued separately.

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of lack of long-term jobs, the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Wednesday said it has rolled out a scheme to financially support those who lost their jobs even as it relaxed norms for its other benefits. The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), in its 175th meeting on Tuesday here, approved 'Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojna' for insured persons covered under the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948, the Ministry said in a statement.

"The current scenario of employment in India which has transformed from a long-term employment to fixed short-term engagement in the form of contract and temping... This scheme is a relief payable in cash directly to their bank account in case of unemployment and while they search for new engagement," it said.

Detailed instructions including eligibility conditions and application format will be issued separately, it added.

The corporation further approved reimbursement of Rs 10 per person to employers for seeding of Aadhar (UID) in ESIC database of their workers and their family members for enabling the insured with benefits that require longer contribution.

"It will curtail the multiple registrations of same Insured Persons and thus enable them to avail the benefits requiring longer contributory conditions," it said.

For super specialty treatment, the ESIC relaxed the eligibility condition by reducing the requirement of insurable employment of two years to six months with contribution requirement of only 78 days.

For availing super specialty treatment for dependents of Insured Person, the eligibility has now been relaxed to insurable employment of one year with 156 days of contributions.

"This relaxation will immensely help the Insured Persons and their beneficiaries to avail super specialty treatment free of cost as per revised eligibility," the Ministry said.

Further, the corporation approved the proposal to increase the funeral expenses from existing Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 being paid on the death of Insured Person.

The ESIC is for establishments having more than 10 workers with monthly wage ceiling of Rs 21,000.