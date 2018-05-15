April Trade Deficit Widens To $13.7 Billion

Goods imports last month were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6% from a year ago.

Highlights Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2% to $25.9 billion from a year ago Trade deficit for FY18 ending in March grew to $156.8 billion Goods imports in April were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6% from a year ago

New Delhi: Country's trade deficit slightly widened to $13.72 billion in April from $13.25 billion a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2 per cent to $25.9 billion from a year ago.Goods imports last month were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6 per cent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed. The trade deficit for 2017/18 fiscal year ending in March grew to $156.8 billion from $105.72 billion in the previous year, mainly driven by a rising oil import bill - a growing concern for the central bank.

