NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Economy

April Trade Deficit Widens To $13.7 Billion

Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2 per cent to $25.9 billion from a year ago.

Economy | | Updated: May 15, 2018 18:02 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
April Trade Deficit Widens To $13.7 Billion

Goods imports last month were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6% from a year ago.

Highlights

  1. Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2% to $25.9 billion from a year ago
  2. Trade deficit for FY18 ending in March grew to $156.8 billion
  3. Goods imports in April were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6% from a year ago
New Delhi: Country's trade deficit slightly widened to $13.72 billion in April from $13.25 billion a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports for April rose 5.2 per cent to $25.9 billion from a year ago.

Goods imports last month were $39.6 billion, a gain of 4.6 per cent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.

Comments
The trade deficit for 2017/18 fiscal year ending in March grew to $156.8 billion from $105.72 billion in the previous year, mainly driven by a rising oil import bill - a growing concern for the central bank.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Trade dataTrade deficitTrade deficit data

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka Election ResultsResult and Stats 2013Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Election Results LiveElection ResultsElection Results in Kannada

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top