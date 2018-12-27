NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

April-November Fiscal Deficit Hits 115% Of Full-Year Target

The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year.

Economy | | Updated: December 27, 2018 16:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
April-November Fiscal Deficit Hits 115% Of Full-Year Target

Net tax receipts in the 8 eight months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 7.32 lakh crore


NEW DELHI: 

April-November fiscal deficit stood at Rs 7.17 lakh crore ($101.93 billion), or 114.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday. Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 7.32 lakh crore, data showed.

The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in the current fiscal year, or announce spending cuts in the last quarter.

($1 = Rs 70.34)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fiscal deficitFiscal deficit 2018-19Fiscal deficit 3.3%

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs AustraliaTriple TalaqLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusHappy Birthday Salman KhanAccidental Prime Minister TrailerTata SkyAnupriya PatelThackeray TrailerIndigoPaytm KYCLiam HemsworthHonor V20Note 6 pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top