April-November Fiscal Deficit Hits 115% Of Full-Year Target

April-November fiscal deficit stood at Rs 7.17 lakh crore ($101.93 billion), or 114.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday. Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 7.32 lakh crore, data showed.

The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) in the current fiscal year, or announce spending cuts in the last quarter.

($1 = Rs 70.34)