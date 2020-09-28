Angel Broking IPO: Here's How To Check The Allotment Status

The shares of Angel Broking are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE, on October 5

Angel Broking' Rs 600-crore IPO was subscribed 3.94 times, backed largely by the retail investors. The retail category was subscribed 4.31 times, qualified institutional buyers portion, 5.74 times and non-institutional investors category, 69 per cent.

The IPO, which was open for bidding between September 22 and September 24, comprised a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore by the promoters and investors. The fresh issue proceeds will be used towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE, on October 5.

Incorporated in 1996, Angel Broking is among the oldest stock broking houses in the country and provides broking, advisory and financial services to investors.

How to check the allotment status of Angel Broking IPO?

Option 1

Visit the website of the registrar i.e. https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html:

Click on the dropdown menu and select Company Name viz. Angel Broking (please note that the company name will appear only after the allotment process is complete)

Check one of the boxes, viz. 'Permanent Account Number (PAN)' or 'Application Number' or 'Depository/Client ID'

Type your 'Permanent Account Number (PAN )' or 'Application Number' or 'Depository/Client ID' in the chosen box

Click on the 'Submit' button

Option 2

Visit the website of BSE i.e. https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check the box, 'Equity'

Select the 'Issue Name' in the dropdown menu as Angel Broking (please note that the company name will appear only after the allotment process is complete)

Type the 'Application Number' in the box

Type the 'Permanent Account Number (PAN No.)' in the next box

Click on the 'Search' button