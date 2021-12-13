Anand Rathi Wealth's Shares To List On Bourses Tomorrow

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will list on bourses on December 14

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth will list on both national stock exchange (NSE) and Bombay stock exchange (BSE) tomorrow on December 14.

Anand Rathi Wealth, which is a leading wealth solutions company in the non-banking category, had brought its public issue earlier this month between December 2 and 6, 2021, which was subscribed nearly 10 times by investors.

It had garnered bids for 8.29 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 84.75 lakh equity shares.

The reserved portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 2.5 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 25.42 times subscription.

The company is mainly into wealth management, through its private wealth vertical with total assets under management of Rs 29,472 crore as on August 31.