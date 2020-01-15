Amazon To Invest $1 Billion In Digitising Small Businesses In India: Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said the India-US alliance will be most important in the 21st century

Amazon chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said on Wednesday that his company will invest $1 billion (Rs 7,100 crore at $1 = Rs 71) for digitising small and medium businesses in India. Jeff Bezos, who is in New Delhi for the Smbhav summit, also said Amazon will use its global footprint to export ‘Make in India' goods worth $10 billion by 2025. Mr Bezos' India visit comes amid fierce competition in the country's retail market, where tight regulations are aimed at protecting local businesses from foreign players.

The Amazon CEO remarked that the India-US alliance will be most important in the 21st century, which he feels is "going to be the Indian century".

"The dynamism, the energy... the growth. This country has something special and it's a democracy," said billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a formal investigation just hours before Mr Bezos' arrival and trader bodies comprising millions of infuriated small store owners announced demonstrations.

The fair trade regulator said it would probe the deep discounts, preferential listings and exclusionary tactics that Amazon and Flipkart are alleged to have used as anti-competitive levers.

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has committed $5.5 billion in India investments and sees the country as a key growth market.

(Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy in Delhi on January 15, 2020)

Jeff Bezos' India visit, however, is likely to be marred by protests across the country from small business owners who allege Amazon is driving them out of business by offering sharply discounted products and favouring select big sellers on its platform.

The company denies the allegations.

Mr Bezos is expected to meet top government functionaries, business leaders, small enterprises and celebrities during his India visit this week.

The Smbhav event will focus on how technology adoption can enable small and medium businesses in the country.