Allahabad Bank Slashes Lending Rates By 45 Basis Points

Allahabad Bank has decided to reduce the base rate and BPLR of the bank by 45 basis points

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: April 01, 2018 16:53 IST
Currently the base rate is 9.6%, while the revised rate is 9.15%

Allahabad Bank reduces base rate and lending benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) of bank with effect from April 2, 2018. The state-run lender has decided to reduce the base rate and BPLR of the bank by 45 basis points. Currently the base rate is 9.6%, while the revised rate is 9.15%, lower by 45 basis points. At the same time, the BPLR is 13.85% that will reduce by 45 basis points to 13.40%. "The asset liability management committee of the bank has decided to reduce base rate and BPLR of the bank by 45 basis points," the bank said in a stock market filing.

The revised rates are effective from April 2, 2018, the market filing further added.

Allahabad Bank

