Allahabad Bank Slashes Lending Rates By 45 Basis Points

Allahabad Bank reduces base rate and lending benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) of bank with effect from April 2, 2018. The state-run lender has decided to reduce the base rate and BPLR of the bank by 45 basis points. Currently the base rate is 9.6%, while the revised rate is 9.15%, lower by 45 basis points. At the same time, the BPLR is 13.85% that will reduce by 45 basis points to 13.40%. "The asset liability management committee of the bank has decided to reduce base rate and BPLR of the bank by 45 basis points," the bank said in a stock market filing.The revised rates are effective from April 2, 2018, the market filing further added.