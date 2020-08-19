All You Need To Know About Latest Gold And Silver Rates

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures ended with a gain of Rs 298 - 0.56 per cent - at Rs 53,573, having risen to as high as Rs 53,999 during the session. The derivatives contract has a delivery date of October 5.

Silver futures (September 4) settled at Rs 69,575, up Rs 420 or 0.61 per cent from their previous close, after climbing to as high as Rs 71,350 during the session.

Globally, spot gold rose on Tuesday slipped below the key $2,000-per-ounce mark after the US equity benchmark S&P 500 touched a record high. It was last seen trading 0.7 per cent higher at $1,999.76 per ounce, having earlier registered a one-week high of $2,014.97 per ounce.

Silver climbed 1.4 per cent to $27.78 per ounce, after rising as much as 3.8 per cent during the session.

The price of gold jewellery settled at Rs 53,815 per 10 grams (excluding GST) on Tuesday and that of silver jewellery at Rs 69,998 per kilogram, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

Analysts await minutes from the US central bank's last meeting, due on Wednesday, for near-term cues for the precious metal.

Gold has surged 32 per cent this year, helped by a rush to perceived safety in the yellow metal, often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Back home, MCX gold futures had on August 7 registered an all-time high of Rs 56,191 tracking a rally in precious metals globally, having broken a series of records in the recent past.

That was within 25 days of MCX gold futures touching the Rs 50,000 mark for the first time ever.