Airtel's Best Selling Plans: Rs 249 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs Rs 499 Vs Rs 509

Here are Airtel's best selling prepaid recharge plan in detail:
Airtel's plan priced at Rs 249
Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 2GB of 3G/4G data per day. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel's plan priced at Rs 448
Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. However, this plan is valid for 82 days.
Airtel's plan priced at Rs 499
Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 2GB of 3G/4G data per day. This plan is also valid for 82 days.
Airtel's plan priced at Rs 509
Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. This plan is valid for 90 days.