Airtel's Best Selling Plans: Rs 249 Vs Rs 448 Vs Rs Rs 499 Vs Rs 509

Airtel, country's largest telecom operator, is offering a host of prepaid recharge plans. The telecom sector in country is going through intense competition as every player in the industry is trying to increase its customers base by offering discounts, cheap offers on voice calls and high-speed data. Since the arrival of Reliance Jio, the private sector has seen an aggressive war which has also compelled Vodafone and Idea to join hands. The Sunil Mittal-owned company is currently offering its best selling plans at Rs 249, Rs 448, Rs 499 and Rs 509, according to company's official website - airtel.in.Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 2GB of 3G/4G data per day. The plan is valid for 28 days.Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. However, this plan is valid for 82 days.Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 2GB of 3G/4G data per day. This plan is also valid for 82 days.Under this plan customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. This plan is valid for 90 days.