AirAsia Offers International Flight Tickets From Rs 1,999 On Select Routes The travel period for availing the AirAsia's offer starts on October 1, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019.

Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on international flight tickets are open till April 1, 2018.



AirAsia is offering flight tickets at a starting price of Rs 1,999 on flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur. Some of the other discounted all-inclusive fares offered under AirAsia's 'Mega Sale' are on flights from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 3,999), Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,399), Goa to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 6,577), Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur (starting at Rs 5,299), among others.



AirAsia is also offering connecting flights overseas from India through Kuala Lumpur. These flights include Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta (starting at Rs 3,964), Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Johor Bahru (starting at Rs 3,499), Bhubaneswar-Kuala Lumpur-Krabi (starting at Rs 3,677), Bhubaneswar- Kuala Lumpur-Bali (starting at Rs 4,330), and many more.



Terms and conditions of AirAsia's offer:



1. The discounted tickets are available only for online bookings at www.airasia.com.



2. A non-refundable processing fee is applicable for payments via credit, debit or charge card, according to AirAsia.



3. All fares are quoted for single journey (one-way) only.



4. Offer is subject to availability and 'AirAsia's Terms and Conditions of Carriage'.



5. No refunds are permitted after payment has been made.





