AirAsia, GoAir Offer Discount On Domestic Flight Tickets. Details Here

AirAsia India and GoAir are offering discount on domestic flight tickets. Under the offer, AirAsia India is offering flight tickets from Rs. 1,399. The latest offer of AirAsia is valid till July 29, 2018, according to AirAsia's website, airasia.com. The scheme, the airline said, is applicable on travel till October 31, 2018. GoAir is offering flight tickets from an all-inclusive fare of Rs. 1,050, the airline said on its website - goair.in. GoAir's discount offer on flight tickets is valid till July 27.

AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets:

Under the Last Minute Deals offer, AirAsia is offering flight tickets for domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, New Delhi, Ranchi, Jaipur, Kochi and Pune. In order to avail AirAsia's discount offer, customers need to make advance booking of flight tickets. The offer is only available for online bookings on airline's official website.

The offer is not available during the embargo period, AirAsia said.

GoAir's offer on flight tickets:

GoAir is offering cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 from PayTm, Food Panda and Mychoize on booking of domestic flight tickets. The travel period on GoAir's offer is valid from August 1, to September 30, 2018. GoAir is offering 5 per cent cashback on payment through Paytm wallet. On FoodPanda, new users will get flat Rs. 100 off on a purchase of Rs. 275. The promo code is FPGOAIR. Existing users will get flat Rs. 50 off on purchase of Rs. 400, said the airline.

Under Mychoize offer, customers can use the promo code GOAIR25 and avail 25 per cent off on ride with MyChoize Self-Drive cars.

