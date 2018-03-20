NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Air India To Launch Direct Flight From Delhi To Tel Aviv. Details Here

According to the airline, a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate the thrice-a-week flight service.

Aviation | | Updated: March 20, 2018 09:54 IST
The flight will attract travellers to east in Southeast Asia and Australia, Air India said.

New Delhi: National passenger carrier Air India on Monday said that it will introduce a direct flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv from March 22. According to the airline, a 256-seater Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate the thrice-a-week flight service.

"The launch of the operation to Tel Aviv has witnessed an over whelming response both in India and Israel lending a fillip to tourism besides boosting the trade and industry sector," the airline said in a statement.

"The flight will also attract travellers from countries further to the east in the Southeast Asia and Australia.The duration of the flight between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be around 2 hours shorter than that taken by Israel's national carrier El Al, which has direct flights between Tel Aviv and Mumbai", the airline said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

