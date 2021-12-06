Air India, SpiceJet Owe Rs 2,350 Crore And Rs 185 Crore As Dues

Several airlines like Air India owe dues worth crores of rupees to the government

Air India and private airline SpiceJet owe Rs 2,350 crore and Rs 185 crore respectively, to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the government said in Parliament on Monday.

The dues as per September 2021 figures, were referred to by minister of state for civil aviation V K Singh in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Some airlines have defaulted on clearance of their dues, Mr Singh said in his reply.

The minister said that the outstanding dues of Air India, Alliance Air, SpiceJet and Go Air (now called Go First) till September 2021 were Rs 2,350 crore, Rs 109 crore, Rs 185 crore and Rs 56 crore, respectively.

The AAI follows up with the airlines regularly for recovery of dues according to its credit policy, he said.

Charging penal interest, encashment of security deposits along with resorting to legal action were other measures available with the AAI to carry out recovery of dues, the minister noted.

The AAI owns 125-odd airports across the country. Airlines have to regularly pay various charges such as landing charges and parking charges to the AAI to operate aircraft from its airports.