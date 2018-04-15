Air India Resumes Delhi-Durgapur Direct Flight Service. Check Schedule Here Air India first introduced its services to Durgapur in May 2015 but it was withdrawn in June 2016.

Kolkata: National carrier Air India on Sunday reintroduced its direct flight service between West Bengal's Durgapur and Delhi after a gap of nearly two years, an airline official said here. The flight that came from Delhi to Durgapur's Andal airport early on Sunday, being celebrated as Bengali new year, and later flew back to the national capital had full occupancy on both ways."The flight reached Andal airport around 7.30 a.m. The return flight AI-756, a 122-seater Airbus A319 aircraft, left Durgapur at 8.25 a.m.," the official said.Air India first introduced its services to Durgapur in May 2015 but it was withdrawn in June 2016.The airline authority said the flight will currently operate four days a week, noting that special promotional fare has evoked a lot of enthusiasm among the passengers.Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo who was on the flight hailed the initiative, saying the demand for tickets was good news for the airline as well as the airport. "It was discussed and decided that the flight services will resume on this auspicious day. It's great to see that all the seats were filled. The current trend is exciting for the service providers," he added.