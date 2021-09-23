Agriculture Real Strength Supporting India's Fuel Energy Security: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said, "India's fuel energy security can be well supported by agriculture."

New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday referred agriculture as India's real strength and stated that the government intends to diversify it into the energy and power sector. While addressing the Bio-Energy Summit 2021, Gadkari said, "India's fuel energy security can be well supported by agriculture as it provides opportunities for concepts such as waste to wealth and waste to energy and ultimately leading to the benefit of all."

He mentioned that the target will be achieved through a five-phased strategy: adopting biofuels and renewables, implementing energy efficiency norms, improving refinery processes, increasing domestic production and achieving demand substitution.

Gadkari said the five-phased strategy uses a role for biofuels in the Indian energy basket.

India is committed to meet the Paris Climate Agreement, where efforts are centered to reduce carbon emissions by 33 to 35% by 2030, Gadkari stated.

He also said that necessary steps are being taken to decarbonize the transport sector by reducing the harmful Green House Gas (GHG) emissions.

India aims for an eminently achievable clean energy-based economy, through an annual road-map for production, supply of ethanol till 2025-26, Gadkari further said.

In another set of development, Gadkari said that the government has been at the forefront of creating a business-friendly environment.

He said the India's highways sector has been at the forefront of performance and innovation and the Centre has successfully rolled out several projects to speed up the construction of roads in the country by renewing the interest of private developers.

The Centre has integrated various infrastructure projects under the 'Infrastructure Vision 2025', he added.