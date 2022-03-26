Agricultural Exports Worth $21.5 Billion Achieved Between April-February Of 2021-22

Agricultural exports worth $21.5 billion have been recorded between April-February Of 2021-22

Agricultural exports are likely to achieve the annual target of $23.71 billion for the current financial year, as the agri-export promotion body APEDA has exported food products worth $21.5 billion in the first 11 months of 2021-22.

The highest foreign exchange earner for the country, 91 per cent of rice export target of $8.67 billion has been achieved by APEDA till February 2022, as so far, India has exported rice worth $8.62 billion.

At the same time, export of other cereals has jumped to 105 per cent of the export target of $847 million, official sources said.

In the fruits and vegetables category, against the export target of $3,048 million till February, APEDA has exported $2,506 million worth of fruits and vegetables, which is 75 per cent of the total annual target, as per figures released by Commerce Ministry.

Export of cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed items worth $2,036 million - which is 89 per cent of the export target of $2,102 million - was done till February in the current fiscal.

At the same time, export of meat and dairy products has been recorded at $3,771 million, which is 82 per cent of the $4,205 million export target fixed till February 2022.

The export of wheat recorded a huge jump at $1,742 million during April-January 2021-22, growing 387 per cent over the corresponding period in 2020-21 when it had touched $358 million.