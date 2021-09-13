Advanced Enzyme Gains As Its COVID Fatigue Treatment Clears Clinical Trials

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies rallied as much as 15 per cent.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies shares rallied as much as 15 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 422 after the company informed stock exchanges that its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplements ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 passed randomized controlled clinical trials to treat post-COVID fatigue symptoms.

Advanced Enzyme conducted clinical trials on 200 patients suffering from post COVID fatigue symptoms. The test arm (100 patients) received the oral supplements for 14-days and the control arm (100 patients) received placebo.

"The randomized clinical trial was conducted on 200 patients that did not have an active SARS CoV-2 infection, as determined by a negative COVID-19 test, with a complaint of post-COVID fatigue. Patients were required to have a positive COVID-19 test at any time in the past. The trial was conducted across three centres in India - Swasthya Hospital, Bhopal; Samvedna Hospital, Varanasi; and Chirayu Medical College & Hospital, Bhopal by Investigators for 14-days," Advanced Enzyme said in a press release.

"Clinical trials factored positive results in terms of resolution of fatigue in greater proportion on patients during the test as against the control arm," the company added.

Doctors need to address the issue of post-COVID immunity soon as its affecting quality of life, Mukund Kabra, Director, Advanced Enzyme Technologies said.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies is a research-driven company with leadership in manufacturing enzymes and probiotics.

As of 1:53 pm, Advanced Enzyme shares traded 13 per cent higher at Rs 416, outperforming the Sensex which was down 0.2 per cent.