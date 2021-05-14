Aditya Birla Capital Reports Highest-Ever Quarterly Net Profit Of Rs 375 Crore

Aditya Birla Capital's net profit grew by 2.6 times year-on-year in the January-March quarter

Aditya Birla Capital announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 on Friday, May 14, reporting its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 375 crore. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges, the net profit stood at Rs 144 crore in the corresponding month in the year-ago period. Aditya Birla Capital's net profit grew by 2.6 times year-on-year in the January-March quarter of fiscal 2020-21.

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital settled 1.68 per cent higher at Rs 121.35 apiece on the BSE. On Friday, Aditya Birla Capital opened on the BSE at Rs 121.80, registering an intra day high of Rs 123.35 and an intra day low of Rs 119.10 throughout the trading session.