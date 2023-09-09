Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises' Promoters Raise Stake

The promoters of Adani Ports & SEZ have acquired an additional 2.17 per cent stake in the company, according to exchange filings.

With this, the promoters have raised their stake to 65.23 per cent from 63.06 per cent.

The promoters of Adani Enterprises acquired an additional 2.06 per cent stake in the company. With this, the promoters' stake has been raised to 71.93 per cent from 69.87 per cent.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)