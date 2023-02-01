Adani Board Cancels FPO: Gautam Adani Says 'Not Morally Correct' To Go Ahead

Adani Group, in a statement, said that it will return the proceeds of the FPO to the bidders.

Adani Enterprises has called off its Rs 20,000 crore share sale due to prevailing market conditions, the company said on Wednesday, days after a rout in its stocks following criticism by a US short-seller.

The Adani Group had mustered support from investors on Tuesday with the follow-on share being fully subscribed on the final day for bids.

But the selloff in Adani group stocks and bonds resumed on Wednesday, with shares in Adani Enterprises plunging 28% and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropping 19%, the worst day on record for both.

The group, in a statement, said that it will return the proceeds of the FPO to insulate investors in the offering from potential losses.

Here is the full statement by the Adani Group:

The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd., (AEL) decided not to go-ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).

Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility the Company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Enterprises Ltd said, "The Board takes this opportunity to thank all the investors for your support and commitment to our FPO. The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the Company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling. Thank you.

However, today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the Company's board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct. The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the Board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO.

We are working with our Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to refund the proceeds received by us in escrow and to also release the amounts blocked in your bank accounts for subscription to this issue.

Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cashflows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt.

This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans. We will continue to focus on long term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals. Once the market stabilizes, we will review our capital market strategy. We are very confident that we will continue to get your support. Thank you for your trust in us."

Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.