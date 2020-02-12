ABB India Strengthens Presence In Traction & Oil Exploration

Both the components will be produced at ABB's Nelamangala facility located in Bengaluru

Starting the year 2020 on a strong note, ABB India has won two significant orders to supply traction equipment for Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) -- the manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways, and industrial drives to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) in their oil drilling segment.

Both these components will be produced at ABB's Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru, in line with its unwavering commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

The facility includes one of the largest factories for locomotive applications and one of the four global shop-floors for medium voltage drives located in Southern India.

"ABB technology is always striving to drive sustainable and meaningful progress for the future. We feel privileged to continue contributing towards sustainable transportation with our best-in-class solutions for electrification of the Indian rail network," said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

ABB will supply industrial drives worth Rs 68 crore to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), an infrastructure company which recently announced its venture into the oil drilling segment.

The ABB ACS 880 industrial drives selected for the project offer an energy efficient means of motor control that will help to significantly cut carbon emissions. The series consists of single-drives, multi-drives and drive modules in a wide power and voltage range that will cater to the needs of 27 oil rigs of varying capacities across the country.

In addition to industrial drives, ABB India will also supply traction equipment worth Rs 123 crore to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways. The traction converters will help improve rail operator's efficiency, thereby supporting sustainable transportation in India.