How To Get A PVC Aadhaar Card Online Using This New Service

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the statutory government authority mandated to issue the 12-digit unique identification number for Aadhaar, recently launched the Aadhaar card in a completely new form. The new service enables Aadhaar enrollees to get a PVC- or polyvinyl chloride-based identity card. The size of the new PVC Aadhaar card is that of an ATM or a debit card which can be easily carried in pockets or wallets. Aadhaar-registered users can obtain their identification card reprinted in PVC card form by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50.

The change is not restricted to registered mobile users. People can use a non-registered or alternate mobile number as well to order the new card. According to UIDAI, the Aadhaar PVC cards can be ordered for an entire family online using one mobile number.



You can use any mobile number to receive OTP for authentication, regardless of the registered mobile number in your Aadhaar. So, one person can order Aadhaar PVC cards online for the whole family.

How to order Aadhaar PVC Cards online: