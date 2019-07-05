Aadhaar For NRIs On Arrival Without Waiting: Nirmala Sitharaman In Budget

The government plans to enable them to apply for an Aadhaar card using their Indian passport.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget that non-resident Indians (NRIs) may get Aadhaar cards on arrival, without the mandatory waiting period.

NRIs currently need to have spent 180 days to be eligible for an Aadhaar card.

The government plans to enable them to apply for an Aadhaar card using their Indian passport.

An Aadhaar card carries an official identification number called Aadhar number that is linked with the centralized database and includes demographic, biometric and other relevant data of citizens.

This is the first Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government after his re-election with a massive mandate.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability