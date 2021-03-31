Last Date For Linking Aadhaar Card-PAN Card Extended To June 30

Last date for linking the Aadhaar with PAN has been extended from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

The Income Tax (I-T) department has extended the last date for linking the Aadhaar number with PAN from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021, in order to provide relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the government had notified that the deadline for linking the two identification cards was March 31, 2021 and one may be liable to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking as per the new section '234H' of the Finance Bill 2021. In case, the PAN card is not linked with Aadhaar card before the last date, it is likely to become inactive. The Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is also known as Unique Identity number. The PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number and is allotted by the Income Tax department.

PAN Card can be easily linked to the Aadhaar number online as the Income Tax department allows users to link the two unique identification numbers through its website. Also, it is now mandatory to link the Aadhaar number with PAN to complete income-tax-related tasks such as filing returns on income.

Here's how you can link your PAN with Aadhaar card online: