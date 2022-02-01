5G, E-Passports, Digital University: Budget Big Push For Digital India

  1. E-passports with embedded chips are set to be rolled out next year to make overseas travel more convenient for people.
  2. The government plans to rollout 5G services within the next financial year. It also aims to take optical fibre networks to remote corners of the country to enhance access to e-services. 
  3. To further boost digital economy, digital rupee, using blockchain and other technologies, will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India from this financial year. 
  4. There are plans to establish a Digital University to provide students access to world-class quality education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.
  5. To take digital banking to every corner of country and to mark 75 years of Independence, the Budget proposes setting up of 75 Digital Banking Units in 75 districts. 

