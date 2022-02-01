5G, E-Passports, Digital University: Budget Big Push For Digital India

New Delhi:
- E-passports with embedded chips are set to be rolled out next year to make overseas travel more convenient for people.
- The government plans to rollout 5G services within the next financial year. It also aims to take optical fibre networks to remote corners of the country to enhance access to e-services.
- To further boost digital economy, digital rupee, using blockchain and other technologies, will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India from this financial year.
- There are plans to establish a Digital University to provide students access to world-class quality education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps.
- To take digital banking to every corner of country and to mark 75 years of Independence, the Budget proposes setting up of 75 Digital Banking Units in 75 districts.