5G Countdown Begins, Pre-Bid Conference On Monday: Key Points

- India's biggest spectrum auction, which will pave the way for 10 times faster 5G services, is likely to conclude by July end, and the rollout is expected by September this year, with the pre-bid conference scheduled for Monday, June 20.
- The telecom department is set to hold the auction-related pre-bid conference on Monday, June 20, in the next month's run-up to mega auctions. The telecom department on Thursday issued a notice for holding the 5G spectrum auction-related pre-bid conference. The pre-bid conference is the first major event in the detailed auction timetable mentioned in the bid document.
- 5G technology will be 10 times faster than 4G, according to various industry estimates. It will also allow a greater number of devices to be connected to a faster mobile network in a smaller area without any loss of speed. Smart payments are already the norm in cities across the country and even around the world. The 5G technology, through greater speed, will facilitate faster payment options and will also support newer technologies.
- Watching videos on mobile phones has caught up in the last few years. With the introduction of 5G technology, video streaming speed is expected to go up significantly due to increased bandwidth. In addition, some studies say that virtual reality and augmented reality videos will also be possible to watch.
- As the countdown to the 5G era begins, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday exuded confidence that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in the upcoming spectrum auction and make it a success. "The spectrum auction for 5G services marks the beginning of a new era for Indian telecom," Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Wednesday, and on Friday, he added, "I am confident that telecom players will participate with enthusiasm in the 5G auction and make it a success."
- The comment assumes significance as the Union Cabinet has approved the modalities for holding a 5G spectrum auction, and 72 GHz of radio waves will be put on the block by July end. Spectrum will be assigned for 20 years.
- "This is the right time for the country to move forward on the 5G journey. Simultaneously, we have developed our own 4G stack. Globally there is a lot of interest in it, and people are very excited that a trusted source has developed," the minister said, adding that the next milestone will be around 5G.
- The Cabinet also decided to enable the development and set up of 'Private Captive Networks' to spur a wave of innovation in new-age industry applications such as machine-to-machine communications, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) across automotive, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and other sectors.
- The government has also given its nod to setting up captive 5G networks by big tech firms. The auction -- entailing 72 GHz of the spectrum -- is set to commence on July 26, 2022.
- Sector regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had recommended an about 40 per cent cut in floor price for the sale of 5G spectrum for mobile services, which was approved.
5G Countdown Begins, Pre-Bid Conference On Monday: Key Points
