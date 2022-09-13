24% Women In Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises' Workforce: Study

24% workforce comprise of women in MSME sector: Study

Nearly 24 per cent of the workforce in micro, small and medium enterprises comprise women which is higher than other industrial segments, a study undertaken by staffing and recruitment firm CIEL Human Resources Services said on Tuesday.

More than 20 per cent of proprietary micro, small and medium enterprises were owned by women with West Bengal leading at 23.4 per cent across the country, the study said.

CIEL HR Services conducted the study 'Employment trends in MSME sector' recently.

According to the study, there is intense demand for talent in the sales and business development domain with more than 50 per cent job postings in the MSME segment.

The MSME sector over the past two years witnessed a 45.5 per cent growth in employee headcount, it said.

"The MSME sector is one of the significant sectors for the growth of the economy...it is indeed a positive indication to see the employment growth of MSMEs, various schemes and initiatives by the Government give a major boost to the growth of MSMEs," company managing director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

"While there has been a steady increase in the women's participation rate in the MSME industry, our study has also revealed the need for better gender representation at an executive level for improved organisational climate and better financial performance," he said.