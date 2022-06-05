200 ETH Worth of NFTs Stolen, Tweets Yoga Labs 

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has confirmed its Discord serves were compromised

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has confirmed that its Discord serves were compromised for a brief period. Yuga Labs, the creators of BAYC, has shared the news on Twitter.

Yuga Labs has also added that due to this nearly “200 Ethereum worth of NFTs” were stolen. “Our Discord servers were briefly exploited today. The team caught and addressed it quickly. About 200 ETH worth of NFTs appear to have been impacted. We are still investigating, but if you were impacted, email us at discord@yugalabs.io.”

Yoga Labs, in another tweet, said, “As a reminder, we do not offer surprise mints or giveaways.”

The incident took place after the scammers managed to get the login credentials of BAYC's social and community manager Boris Vagner. And, then scammers execute their phishing attack by announcing an “exclusive giveaway” for all BAYC, MAYC and Otherside Holders.

A screenshot of the note put up by the scammers was shared on Twitter. A part of the note read, “Do not Mint through any other websites, this is the only official site.”

The news comes months after BAYC's Instagram account was hacked. The incident took place in April. As per an Engadget report, $2.5 million worth of NFTs were stolen.

In a long Twitter thread, BAYC had confirmed the news and issued a warning to all the holders.

"This morning, the official BAYC Instagram account was hacked. The hacker posted a fraudulent link to a copycat of the BAYC website with a fake Airdrop, where users were prompted to sign a ‘safe transfer from' transaction. This transferred their assets to the scammer's wallet," the post read.