Need 1.5 GB Data Per Day? Here's A Comparison Of Jio, Vodafone, Airtel Packs

Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB of internet per day for 28 days with a recharge of Rs 149.

Telecom companies Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are offering 4G internet recharge packs priced from Rs 149 to their prepaid customers. Aggressive pricing of mobile data by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm, which forayed into the telecom space in 2016, has led to increased competition in the country's telecom sector. In these 11 recharge options, the telecom companies offer variety of data and voice call benefits over a validity period ranging from 28 days to 365 days, according to their websites.

Here are key features of 1.5 GB-per-day internet packs offered by Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel:

Reliance Jio

Rs. 149 recharge pack: Under Reliance Jio's Rs 149 recharge pack customers can use 1.5 GB of high speed internet for a day along with free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 per day) for 28 days, according to the telecom company's website - jio.com.

Rs. 349 recharge pack: Reliance Jio's Rs. 349 recharge pack offers 1.5 GB of high speed data for 70 days along with free voice calls and unlimited SMSes (100 per day).

Rs. 399 recharge pack: Jio's Rs. 399 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed internet along with unlimited free voice calls and unlimited SMSes service for a period of 84 days.

Rs. 449 recharge pack: Under this recharge pack customer can enjoy high speed internet, unlimited free voice calls, unlimited SMSes for a period of 91 days.

Rs. 1,699 recharge pack: Under this pack Reliance Jio offers high speed internet data along with unlimited free voice calls and unlimited SMSes for a year (365 days).

Subscribers get complimentary subscription to Jio applications, among other benefits, in all these recharge coupons, according to the Jio website.

Bharti Airtel

Rs 199 recharge plan: Under Bharti Airtel's Rs 199 recharge plan, its customers can use 1.5 GB of 3G/4G internet per day along with free STD and local voice calls, free outgoing and incoming roaming calls, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity period of 28 days, according to the company's website - airtel.in.

Rs 448 recharge plan: By recharging for Rs 448 Airtel subscribers can use 1.5 GB of 3G/4G internet data for a day along with free STD and local voice calls, free outgoing and incoming roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day for a period of a period of 82 days.

Vodafone Idea

Rs 199 Prepaid SuperPlan: Under Rs 199 recharge plan, Vodafone customers get 1.5 GB of 3G/4G internet data per day along with free STD and local voice calls, free outgoing and incoming roaming calls and 100 SMSes for a validity period of 28 days. Vodafone customers also get a 100 per cent cashback if they recharge from mobile app MyVodafone, according to the company's website - vodafone.in.

Rs 458 Prepaid SuperPlan: Under Vodafone's Rs 458 recharge plan, its subscribers get 1.5 GB of 3G/4G internet data for a day, free local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes for a period of 84 days. Vodafone customers also get 100 per cent cashback if they recharge from MyVodafone App.

Rs 529 Prepaid SuperPlan: By recharging for Rs 529 on Vodafone connection, its subscribers can use 1.5 GB of 3G/4G internet data for a day, free local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes for a period of 90 days.

Rs 509 Prepaid SuperPlan: Under Rs 509 recharge plan Vodafone subscribers get 1.5 GB of 3G/4G internet data for a day, free local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 SMSes for a period of 90 days. Vodafone customers also get 100 per cent cashback if they recharge from MyVodafone App.