1.22 Crore Kisan Credit Cards Sanctioned With Credit Limit Of Rs 102,065 Crore: Finance Ministry

The provision has been given under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package

The finance ministry on Thursday said that a total of 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been sanctioned with a credit limit of Rs 1,02,065 crore.

"In an effort to buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19, a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card. As on August 17, 1.22 crore KCCs have been sanctioned with credit limit of Rs 102,065 crore," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said this will go a long way in reviving the rural economy and accelerating agricultural growth.

Earlier, under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the government had announced provision of a concessional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore which is likely to benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers.