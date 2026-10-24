Houthis Claim They Targeted Riyadh, 2 Other Airports, Oil Facilities In Saudi

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday said they targeted a range of Saudi assets in the past 24 hours, listing three airports including capital Riyadh's, two oil facilities, a pipeline and an air base.
Military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group targeted "King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of the Saudi enemy, in two phases", the airports in Dammam in the east and Najran in the south. The group also targeted the southern Khamis Mushait air base as well as "crude oil pumping stations and the crude oil pipeline from east to west".
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(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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