Uber's APAC Regional General Manager To Attend NDTV World Summit 2026

Dominic Taylor, the Regional General Manager of Rides for Uber APAC, will participate in the NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 22 and 23 in New Delhi.

Taylor will join policymakers, world leaders, technology experts and business leaders to discuss major global issues. The theme of this year's summit, "A World Between Orders," focuses on how the world is changing.

Taylor will take part in a session on October 23 centred around "Building At Scale: The New Economy of India" at 12:15 pm. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, and Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development at VFS Global, will also participate in the discussion.

Who Is Dominic Taylor?

Dominic Taylor is the Regional General Manager, APAC Mobility, at Uber and has been working with the company since 2014. He joined the global transportation company as a drive manager in the Sydney team.

Taylor has been working to maintain Uber's position as one of the most dependable rideshare companies in the Asia Pacific region.

During his time there, his focus has been on full regulatory compliance as well as the introduction of innovative products like Pool, a ride-matching service, in major Australian cities.

He has also focused on scaling practical, locally tailored integrations, such as its partnership with Rakuten in Japan.

Earlier, Dominic Taylor held posts like the Head of Strategy and the GM of Rides, Australia and New Zealand.

Dominic has a diverse career profile. He started off his career as a consultant with PWC. Following a stint of almost three years with the firm, Taylor assumed the post of Business Analyst - Equity Capital Markets at Macquarie Group.

He worked with Morgan Stanley as an equity analyst - engineering, construction and chemicals.

Taylor earned undergraduate degrees in accounting from the University of Technology, Sydney, and Commerce (Hons) in finance from the University of Melbourne.

He followed it up with a master's in economic history from the University of Oxford. His academic research focused on the economics of the Indigenous art market.