Violence, Tear Gas, Arrests: Europe Gripped By Growing Protests

From the streets of Paris and Tirana to Madrid, Rome and Lisbon, a fresh wave of protests has swept across Europe, driven by public anger over rising living costs, housing pressures, government policies and other social grievances.

The demonstrations have triggered clashes with police in several countries as authorities struggle to contain the unrest.

France

French police arrested nearly 1,000 people across the country as officers faced what Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described as an "extremely elevated level of violence" from black-clad extremists.

While the demonstrations themselves had largely proceeded peacefully, Nunez said "ultra-left" groups threw projectiles and fired fireworks at police in an apparent attempt to provoke confrontations.

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According to the interior ministry, around 4,10,000 people participated in demonstrations nationwide on Saturday, including 1,10,000 in Paris. The CGT union, one of the organisers, estimated turnout at 8,00,000 across France, including 2,50,000 in the capital.

Clashes were reported in Paris, Lyon, Lille, Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse. In Paris alone, police said more than 3,000 people were stopped and checked, while 65 people were arrested during the protest.

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French left-wing leader and presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon accused authorities of using force to shape public perception of the demonstrations.

"In Paris, to ruin the day and unwind, the so-called forces of law and order gas and fire into the crowd at the back of the procession, all in a bid to get footage for the domestic news channels that spent the whole week airing the images that spurred the Trappes killer. Nonstop shame," Melenchon said.

In a separate post on X, Melenchon alleged that media coverage and policing were being used to portray the protest movement negatively.

He said, "It continues with the policing of minds through the televisions of power. Tonight, staging of the tails of the procession to spew hatred against the popular movement. Without a single image of the masses in peaceful action."

Trump Weighs In

US President Donald Trump also commented on the unrest in France during a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday.

"France is right now burning down because it opens its borders to people who hate it. These are people who hate it. They hate France. They hate the people of France. They move there. They don't like the buildings. They don't like the monuments. They don't like the paintings. They don't like anything about France. And you know what you do with those people? Never let them come into your country. And that's what we're doing," the US President said.

Albania

Thousands gathered in Albania's capital Tirana on Saturday for another anti-government protest after days of violent unrest. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds as tensions escalated.

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Since mid-October, protesters and police have frequently clashed during demonstrations that evolved from opposition to a development project linked to the family of US President Trump.

Authorities said several government buildings have been attacked, dozens of demonstrators detained and more than 300 protesters and police officers injured.

On Saturday, police fired rubber bullets while some protesters launched fireworks at security forces.

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The protests began in May and were triggered by a luxury hotel project linked to Trump's family. Scientists said in July that the project had already caused irreparable damage to a once-pristine section of Albania's coastline.

Italy

Italian authorities deployed large numbers of security personnel across the country on Saturday as thousands of people joined demonstrations despite a broad crackdown following violent clashes last weekend.

Police said nine people were arrested and 371 others, including 110 minors, were briefly detained and taken to police stations in eight cities after clashes broke out during some protests.

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Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government approved stricter security measures earlier this week and carried out dozens of searches and arrests ahead of the rallies.

Thanking law enforcement personnel, Meloni said they had protected public safety and the right to peaceful protest despite efforts by some demonstrators to spark disorder.

"I want to thank the women and men of the Law Enforcement Agencies who, even today, in Italy's squares, have worked to ensure the safety of citizens and the right to peaceful demonstration, despite the attempts by some violent individuals to provoke clashes and disorder," she said.

The demonstrations are part of a broader wave of protests involving students, truck drivers and farmers over housing costs, fuel prices and wider cost-of-living concerns.

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The government recently approved financial support measures for businesses struggling with higher fuel costs following the war in the Middle East.

Spain

In Spain, a protest camp in Madrid has become the centre of a growing movement against the country's housing crisis, a key issue ahead of November elections.

A small camp a month ago has grown into a sprawling settlement in Puerta del Sol, one of Madrid's most recognisable squares. The camp now accommodates hundreds of people and includes a canteen, clinic and meeting spaces.

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The movement began on September 26 after police evicted an 87-year-old pensioner from her longtime home when the property's owner sharply increased the rent.

The eviction sparked nationwide demonstrations against soaring housing costs and weak tenant protections. Tens of thousands have joined protests, while similar camps have emerged in other Spanish cities.

In response, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist government introduced two urgent housing bills aimed at limiting evictions and providing indefinite tenant contracts.

However, the minority government failed to secure parliamentary approval, prompting Sanchez to call an early general election for November 29.

Portugal

Portugal is facing one of Europe's most severe housing affordability crises. Home prices have more than doubled since 2017, while rents for new leases have nearly doubled, with young people particularly affected.

Early Sunday, Portuguese police dismantled a housing protest camp in Lisbon's Rossio Square, making several arrests and reporting minor injuries, though exact numbers were not immediately available.

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Shortly after 2:00 am, dozens of officers, some accompanied by police dogs, moved into the camp after warning protesters to remove their tents or face disobedience charges.

The encampment had been set up after thousands marched through Lisbon on Saturday. Protesters erected more than 100 tents following the demonstration.

Hundreds later gathered to defend the camp after police had removed a similar encampment at the same location earlier in the week.

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Demonstrators argue that soaring rents and rising living costs are placing increasing pressure on households and deepening public frustration, particularly among younger people.

They are also demanding that the government withdraw legislation that would make evictions easier and end rent caps on new leases.

(With inputs from agencies)