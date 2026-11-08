Will Dana White Take Trump's Job Offer? UFC Chief Keeps Reporters Guessing

Will Dana White become the next White House press secretary? The UFC chief left that question unanswered when reporters asked him about President Donald Trump's public job offer, saying only that he would meet the president in Washington on Monday to discuss it.

White was in London for a boxing event when he was asked whether he would accept Trump's offer to become the next White House press secretary. The 57-year-old did not give a direct answer and declined to discuss the role in detail.

Instead, White said he would travel to Washington to meet Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, where the two are expected to discuss the offer.

"I am flying to Washington DC right now," White said.

Trump Asks White To Take The Job

On Saturday, Trump announced on Truth Social that he had offered White the role of White House press secretary.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. Dana, please take the job!" Trump wrote.

White has not publicly said whether he will accept the position. Trump's post did not mention a start date, and the offer does not amount to a formal appointment.

White Fuels Speculation With Social Media Post

Although he avoided answering questions about the job, White sparked speculation on social media.

The UFC president shared an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself standing behind the podium in the White House briefing room. The image was accompanied by the caption: "On to the next chapter."

He also posted a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social announcement offering him the position.

Longtime Trump Ally

White is president and CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the world's largest mixed martial arts organisation. The promotion's events are broadcast around the globe and have helped turn the UFC into one of the most successful sports brands in the world.

Trump and White have maintained a close relationship for years. The president has frequently attended UFC events and often highlights the popularity of the organisation while appealing to his political base.

In his Truth Social post, Trump also said he hoped White would bring six UFC fighters to the White House as advisers, adding that some of them were "not from our Country."

Two of the fighters mentioned are Russian and one is Brazilian.

(With inputs from agencies)