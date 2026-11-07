US Offers $20 Million Reward For Information On "Iran's Nuclear Program"

The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear program, the military said Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.
A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.
Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above. Submit a tip: https://t.co/A8uRQJSosj— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026
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