Advertisement

US Offers $20 Million Reward For Information On "Iran's Nuclear Program"

The US State Department said that it is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

The United States is offering a $20 million reward "and possible relocation" for information about Iran's nuclear program, the military said Friday, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims that it has been obliterated.

A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, "is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran's nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community," US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran Nuclear Facilities, Iran War, US On Iran Nuclear Facilities
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com