Indian Techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla's Killer Sentenced To Life By US Court The incident which happened in February last year sparked outrage globally

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT Srinivas Kuchibhotla was an software engineer from Hyderabad Kansas: A US Navy veteran was sentenced to life in jail for killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian techie from Hyderabad whose tragic death had sparked international outrage and federal hate crime charges.



"Get out of my country!" Adam W Purinton had shouted before firing shots at Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his friend who were at a bar in the city of Olathe. Mr Kuchibhotla died, while his friend Alok Madasani was injured. Another man, Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene was also injured.



The attack, which happened just over a month after President Donald Trump's inauguration, led to serious concerns among Indian families in the US and brought the spotlight on hate crimes targeting Indians.



President Trump was also criticised for not speaking against the incident, however, he raised the issue later in an address to the Congress. In January, Mr Kuchibhotla's wife also invited to the Trump's first State of the Union address.



The 52-year-old Purinton received the maximum punishment for the murder, and two sentences of 165 months each for the attempted murders, the prosecutor's office said. While Purinton would be eligible for parole in 50 years, he was likely to spend the rest of his life in prison, reported news agency AFP.



He is also facing federal hate crime and firearms charges, which could result in the death penalty. Purinton has pleaded not guilty in the federal case.



Mr Kuchibhotla, who grew up in Hyderabad, moved to US to study engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso. Later, he bought a house, got married and planned to start a family, his wife had said.



Mr Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani were aviation systems engineers for GPS manufacturer Garmin. Mr Madasani had later said the two close friends met regularly at the Austin's Bar and Grill, where the incident happened.



Purinton was captured later at a nearby restaurant, where he had allegedly boasted of killing Middle Easterners, according to the Kansas City Star newspaper.



Thousands of Indians visit the United States every year for work or study -- especially high-skilled tech workers via H-1B visas.



