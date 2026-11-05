US Midterms Show Mirror To 2028 Contenders While Handing Big Win To Democrats

And just like that, the 2028 presidential election has begun.

The ramifications of Democrats' sweeping victory in Tuesday's midterm elections will be far-reaching, and perhaps nowhere more so than in the race to replace President Donald Trump. Traditional Republican strongholds like Texas, South Carolina and Kansas are sending Democrats to the US Senate. GOP politicians eyeing the White House must recalibrate for an electorate furious over the war with Iran, the cost of living, and the perceived excesses of the Trump administration.

For some, Tuesday offered encouragement and validation. Senators who cruised to reelection will be dreaming of higher office, while victorious governors can claim their coattails helped inflate the blue wave. Many aspirants spent the midterms taking initial steps forward - campaigning in states that vote first in the 2028 primaries, buying allegiance from influential party members with generous campaign donations, and getting a head start on the book tour and talk show circuit. They'll now look to cash in those chits.

Others woke up Wednesday realizing that the path to the Oval Office might be more treacherous than they imagined. Beyond the albatross presented by Trump's unpopularity, the sheer scope of GOP losses means it's suddenly harder for some senators to mount a campaign, or risk further eroding the Republican caucus in the upper chamber. Messaging around immigration, the war, and artificial intelligence will all need rethinking.

Here's a look at what Tuesday night told us about the prospects for some key 2028 contenders, and how their political stock is moving:

BUY:

Andy Beshear - Governor of Kentucky, Democrat

Beshear had a big night as the head of the Democratic Governors Association. They flipped five governors' mansions - in Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Iowa and Nevada - and held all their other seats. Heading into 2028, Democrats now lead all seven battleground states, and Beshear - who also conducted a book tour this cycle - has a personal relationship with many of them. "Democrats can win anywhere; we should be fighting everywhere," he posted on social media Tuesday night after Governor-elect Rob Sand won in Iowa.

Ron DeSantis - Governor of Florida, Republican

DeSantis and Florida Republicans had a much stronger night than the party in other parts of the country. Sen. Ashley Moody, appointed to finish the term vacated by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, held off a Democratic challenge and Republican Byron Donalds won the governor's race. And while his gerrymandering effort in Florida didn't yield additional Republican seats - the partisan makeup of the state's congressional delegation remained the same - Florida also avoided some of the losses experienced in other traditional Republican strongholds.

Wes Moore - Governor of Maryland, Democrat

Moore coasted to a second term in Maryland, beating his Republican opponent by roughly 30 percentage points. He also won voter approval of an amendment designed to give state lawmakers greater ability to redraw the state's congressional districts, handing him more power over the state's map ahead of 2028. And as a co-chair of the National Governors Association, Moore also has a perch to build relationships across early primary states.

Jon Ossoff - Senator for Georgia, Democrat

Ossoff's re-election romp - beating his opponent by 18 percentage points - set the tone for the massive Democratic night. But his coattails may have also helped Keisha Lance Bottoms capture the state's governor's mansion. That's huge if Ossoff decides to run, because it means his Senate seat, should he vacate it, would go to a fellow Democrat. His margin of victory - and breakthrough campaign oriented around corruption in politics, which polls indicate resonated with many voters - will propel him into the top tier of possible candidates. Though Ossoff has repeatedly said he does not plan to run for president, many supporters are hopeful he changes his mind.

JB Pritzker - Governor of Illinois, Democrat

A high-profile Trump critic, the two-term governor won a third term Tuesday, beating his opponent by 23 percentage points in the heavily Democratic state. Pritzker's chosen Senate candidate, Juliana Stratton, also sailed to victory. But for the Illinois governor, the biggest win of the night may have been in Texas. Pritzker poured millions of dollars into the state, assisting US Senate candidate James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, who ousted longtime personal foe and incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. He also funded longshot races across the Deep South that enabled Democrats to run up their margins, helping to build a broad network that could come in handy during a presidential primary.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders - Governor of Arkansas, Republican

As Republicans struggled elsewhere - including neighboring states like Texas and Mississippi - the former White House press secretary sailed to a second term with a margin of victory of more than 15 percentage points. While Sanders is associated with Trump's first term, she has distance from unpopular developments during his second stint in office, like the Iran war. She has not disclosed any intentions, saying she is focused on her state, but plans to release a new book next week.

Josh Shapiro - Governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat

Heading into the midterms, Shapiro wanted to send a message about his strength as the leader of a perpetual swing state. He did, notching a decisive 22-point victory and seeing four US House seats in his state flip blue. He'll also enjoy full control of the state legislature for the next two years. His backers believe that triumph will help him argue to voters that he's best situated to replicate the party's success from the top of the ticket.

SELL:

JD Vance - Vice President, Republican

Undoubtedly, the vice president suffered the worst night of any presidential aspirant. Vance is shackled with the president's unpopular policymaking, and an effort on social media on Wednesday to blame losses on the Iran war only underscored the challenge he faces: as much as he might privately disagree with some of Trump's policies, his station as vice president demands that he publicly support them.

Vance has also built his political identity around uniquely understanding the political culture of the Midwest and Appalachia, but his native Ohio flipped blue. The vice president also backed failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's decision to air a controversial attack ad featuring his opponent's estranged mother that had drawn bipartisan condemnation.

Ted Cruz - Senator from Texas, Republican

Ahead of the election, Cruz campaigned heavily for Republicans in his state, but saw the GOP suffer stunning losses in the governor and Senate races. Those defeats, along with his close ties to Trump, could raise questions about his viability in another presidential bid. Moreover, if Cruz ran for president and won, his seat would now be filled - at least temporarily - by a Democratic governor, meaning Republican margins in the Senate would be depleted by his hypothetical victory.

HOLD:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - New York Congresswoman, Democrat

The darling of the party's left wing, AOC, as she is most commonly known, easily won re-election in New York. But her real victory was seeing progressive Dr. Abdul El-Sayed handily win Michigan's open Senate seat after a campaign she had heavily backed.

Still, it's not clear how Tuesday's elections will reverberate for her campaign. El-Sayed underperformed other Democrats in his own state, suggesting progressives might have a ceiling with swing voters. And Ocasio-Cortez has also been contemplating a primary challenge to incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, though the fellow New Yorker appears newly invigorated with an unexpectedly large majority.

Marco Rubio - Secretary of State, Republican

While Rubio has been circumspect on any future plans, Republican strength in his home state of Florida offers him a hopeful sign. So does his relative positioning in the Trump orbit - while his ties to the administration are inescapable, he's largely outsourced the Iran war negotiations to Vance and special presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, so he may not be overly burdened with the fallout from the conflict. Rubio also largely kept off the campaign trail this year, only appearing at a few late rallies with the president - who repeatedly in recent weeks has declined to endorse Vance. Rubio is the chief beneficiary of the vice president's bad fortune, since the pair are widely seen as the frontrunners in 2028.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)