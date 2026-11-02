US Midterms 2026: How Democratic Victories Could Affect Trump

If Democrats win the November 3 US midterm elections, President Donald Trump could face more opposition in Congress. The party could take control of the House of Representatives, the Senate or both. Democrats will get more power to question Trump's decisions, investigate his government and challenge his policies.

Republicans currently control both the House and the Senate. If Democrats win, then Trump may find it harder to get support for his plans during the last two years of his presidency.

Also, democrats will not be able to take away all of Trump's powers. He will continue to be the US President and will still be able to make several decisions on his own.

What happens if Democrats win midterm elections?

If Democrats win the House, they will get control of its committees. These committees can call government officials for questioning, ask for documents and investigate the decisions taken by the administration. They could also investigate the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), deals involving Elon Musk's companies and the decision to dismantle the Department of Education.

Trump may also find it difficult to get new laws passed. Democrats may bring bills related to healthcare, housing and abortion rights. They also want to restore additional tax credits under the Affordable Care Act, reverse cuts to Medicaid and roll back Trump's tariffs.

Even if Democrats win Congress, Trump will remain President. He can continue to use executive orders to make decisions without getting every proposal approved by Congress. Democrats can question his decisions and try to block some of his plans, but they cannot stop everything he wants to do.

There is also a possibility that Democrats could try to impeach Trump if they win the House. However, he will not automatically lose his position. The Senate must also hold a trial. At least two-thirds of the senators present must vote against him for him to be removed from office.

The midterm election could affect government spending in the US. The current temporary funding arrangement ends on December 11. Congress will have to agree on a new spending plan to keep government offices and departments running.

Republicans will remain in control until the newly elected members take charge in January. So, both parties will have to work out a deal before then. If they fail to reach an agreement, parts of the US government could shut down.

This has happened before. After Democrats won the House in the 2018 midterm elections, a government shutdown began on December 22, 2018. It lasted until January 25, 2019. They accused Trump of misusing his presidential powers.

The US will also have to deal with its debt limit in 2027.

What if Democrats win both the House and Senate?

If Democrats win both chambers, they will have more control over Congress. They will be able to decide which bills are discussed and lead important committees. They will also have more power to question government officials and investigate the Trump administration.

However, Trump will still have the power to reject bills and make decisions through executive orders.