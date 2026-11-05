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Trump Rules Out Sacking Pete Hegseth After Losses Midterm Polls

Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite suffering bruising midterm elections losses that the US president has blamed on the war against Iran.

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Trump Rules Out Sacking Pete Hegseth After Losses Midterm Polls

Donald Trump on Wednesday ruled out firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite suffering bruising midterm elections losses that the US president has blamed on the war against Iran.

"No, I think he's doing a very good job," Trump said when asked if he was considering replacing Hegseth, a staunch proponent of military action against the Islamic republic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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