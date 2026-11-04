Who Is Pia Dandiya? Indian-Origin Democrat Who Won Florida Seat In US Midterms

Indian-origin democrat Pia Dandiya has won the US House of Representatives election from Florida's 22nd Congressional District. She defeated Republican candidate Casey Askar in the November 3 midterm elections.

She has become the first Indian-American to be elected to the US House of Representatives from Florida. She is also the 10th Indian-American to be elected to the US Congress.

Here's all you need to know about the US Congresswoman

Who is Pia Dandiya?

Pia Dandiya was born and raised in Palm Beach County, Florida, to Indian immigrant parents. She previously worked as a teacher and high school principal in Harlem, New York. She has also served as a White House fellow and worked at Apple.

At the age of 28, Pia Dandiya became a high school principal and was among the youngest people in the country to hold the position. Most of her students came from poor families.

After working as a principal, Dandiya was selected as a White House fellow. She worked with the White House and the US Department of Education under both Democratic and Republican governments.

She later joined Apple, where she worked on projects related to education and healthcare. Dandiya helped schools use iPads to make learning easier for students. She also worked on improving public services with the help of technology.

Dandiya said she entered politics to help more families get better opportunities and live a better life. Her main focus is on reducing the cost of living, improving education and healthcare, and creating more job opportunities.

She also wants to make pre-kindergarten education available to more children and help Americans prepare for jobs that may change because of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Pia for Congress.

Dandiya has also promised to protect government support programmes such as Social Security and Medicaid. These programmes help millions of Americans. Dandiya has said she wants the government to work for ordinary people instead of big companies and wealthy people.