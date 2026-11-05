From H-1B Curbs To Racism: What Shaped The Indian-American Vote In Midterms

Indian-Americans showed a clear preference for the Democratic Party ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, with concerns over immigration policies, racism and the Trump administration's approach towards immigrants influencing their choices.

According to a survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace conducted before the 2026 midterm elections, 62 per cent of Indian-American respondents said they intended to vote for Democrats. Only 19 per cent planned to support Republicans, while 12 per cent were undecided.

The survey was conducted with YouGov between October 7 and 27 and covered 1,000 Indian-American adults.

The findings suggested that the Republican Party is losing support among a community that has traditionally voted largely for Democrats.

Republican Support Falls Among Indian-American Men

The drop in Republican support is particularly sharp among Indian-American men. Among men aged 40 and above, only 16 per cent said they would vote Republican. This is down from 32 per cent in January 2026.

Support has also fallen among younger men aged 18 to 39. Only 23 per cent backed Republicans, compared with the 40 per cent support Donald Trump received from this group in 2024.

The survey also found that 46 per cent of respondents identified as Democrats, while 19 per cent identified as Republicans. Around 26 per cent called themselves independents.

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Interestingly, not everyone planning to vote for Democrats is doing so because they support the party.

Around 35 per cent said their main reason was opposition to the Republican candidate or party. The remaining 65 per cent said they supported the Democratic candidate or party.

H-1B Restrictions And Deportations A Concern

Immigration policies appear to be one of the major reasons behind the changing political mood. Indian-Americans have raised concerns over H-1B visa restrictions, deportations and increased scrutiny of Indian IT companies.

Trump has repeatedly spoken against immigration, often without making a clear distinction between undocumented migrants and people who are legally living and working in the US.

These policies have caused concern among Indian-Americans, many of whom work in technology and other professional sectors.

Nearly Half Report Seeing Racist Posts Online

According to the Carnegie survey, 48 per cent of respondents said they encountered racist social media posts targeting Indians or Indian-Americans somewhat or very often. Around 25 per cent said they had been called a slur.

Several incidents in recent months have added to these concerns.

In September 2026, the US Department of Homeland Security shared an image of a Transformers character confronting a Sikh man. The post carried the caption, "America for Americans. Get off our roads. You don't know how to drive Mr. Singh".

The post referred to a truck crash involving an Indian driver. It faced widespread criticism for being racist and was later deleted.

In October, authorities arrested a 19-year-old in Illinois over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple near Chicago.

Another controversy involved Bo French, a Republican candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner. He shared a photograph of University of Texas students of South Asian origin celebrating a football victory and claimed it showed how many Americans had been "displaced by foreigners".

The post was criticised by both Democrats and Republicans. French later said he was criticising immigration policies and not targeting any particular community.

Why The Indian-American Vote Matters

Indian-Americans make up around 1.5 per cent of the US population. However, their high voter turnout and financial influence make them an important group for political parties.

Around 52 lakh people in the US identified as Indian in 2023.

Indian-Americans had a voter turnout of 71 per cent in the 2020 presidential election. The figure was around 70 per cent in 2024.

The community also has the highest median household income among major ethnic groups in the US, at more than twice the national median.

Indian-Americans are estimated to contribute around 5-6 per cent of the country's income tax, amounting to $250 billion to $300 billion.

Their votes are particularly important in closely contested states. Nearly half of the community lives in California, Texas, New Jersey and New York. Many also live in suburban areas of swing states such as Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.