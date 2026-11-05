'OUT': Trump Tower Projection Goes Viral After US Midterm Election Upset

A projection on the Trump Tower building in Las Vegas is going viral on social media after the 2026 US midterm elections for its seemingly accurate prediction. It shows the word "OUT" projected next to Trump's image, mocking the setback suffered by the US President in the November 3 elections, in which a "bluenami" swept through ruby-red states and handed Democrats control of Congress.

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The projection is the brainchild of French artist Joanie Lemercier, who posted pictures of the artwork on his X handle hours after the results, saying the elections would have a "deep impact" on international politics.

Explaining how he created the artwork, Lemercier said his team rented a room opposite the building in Las Vegas, Nevada. "We used a bright projector to display this message from 200 metres away," he wrote.

Since Lemercier unveiled the artwork on election day, it has quickly drawn attention both online and on the ground, with several residents stopping to click pictures of the display.

"I saw this and loved it! So many people were taking pics," one person said. "Wow, how creative. It's almost art," commented another.

"Brilliant. Next time you should add 'Trump Impeached' and/or 'Trump Exile'," one user suggested on Instagram where Lemerciere has posted a video of the artwork.

This is not the first time Lemercier has pulled off a stunt like this. Seven years ago, he projected an X symbol onto Buckingham Palace in London. He said the symbol represented extinction and highlighted the urgent need to act on climate change.

Democrats took control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, winning seats in deeply conservative states that have typically favoured Republicans by double-digit margins. The scale of the political reversal prompted the White House to acknowledge the unpopularity of the US and Israeli war with Iran.

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Some Republican strategists have called on the administration to wrap up the war and shift its focus to bringing down prices for American consumers, rather than building opulent structures across Washington.