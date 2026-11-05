US Midterm Elections: 'Blue Tsunami' And 'Habibi' Among Top Google Search Trends

A 'blue tsunami' swept the US after Democrats captured both chambers of Congress, dealing a decisive jolt to the GOP. The 2026 midterm elections were ferociously contested on the ground, which was evident in Google searches. The Google Trends data for the last 48 hours showed that the top trending search queries focused majorly on the broader 2026 US elections, the Michigan results, and the highly contested Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska. “Blue wave 2026” and “Habibi meaning” also featured among the top 10 search queries by volume, reflecting the Democratic gains in Congress.

The impact of Democrats' massive victory in Tuesday's midterm elections is expected to be far-reaching. The election saw Democrats flipping at least seven Republican-held Senate seats in Kansas, Iowa, Texas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina and South Carolina. Republicans had entered the election with a 53-47 majority. In Michigan, voters elected Abdul El Sayed to the US Senate after rejecting Republican candidate Mike Rogers. In the process, El Sayed became the country's first Muslim senator.

The "habibi" spike came from El Sayed's victory speech. He jokingly addressed Vice President JD Vance as "habibi," noting that Vance will have to administer his oath in January.

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US Midterm Elections

In the aftermath of the demoralising defeat, US President Donald Trump hinted that he is prepared to use his presidential veto power to defend his administration's agenda. Trump described the presidential veto as "the ultimate power" and said he could reject legislation passed by Democrats if he disagreed with it.

"I have the ultimate power - it's called 'veto,'" he told CBS News when asked about the possibility of facing a Democratic majority.

The US President's veto power is provided under Article I, Section 7 of the Constitution. It allows the president to reject a bill passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate before it becomes law.