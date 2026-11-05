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Trump Threatens To "Destroy" Democrats If They Impeach Him

US Midterm Elections 2026: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that if the Democrats were to launch an effort to impeach him when they take control of Congress next year, it would "destroy" their party.

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Trump Threatens To "Destroy" Democrats If They Impeach Him

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that if the Democrats were to launch an effort to impeach him when they take control of Congress next year, it would "destroy" their party.

Asked about prospective impeachment a day after his Republican Party suffered a sweeping midterm election loss, Trump said: "I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that," insisting there was "no reason" for him to be impeached. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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