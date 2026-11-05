"Americans Said No To War": Iranians Celebrate Setback For Trump In US Polls

Iranians celebrated after US voters, concerned about the war and frustrated over rising prices for fuel, gave Democrats control of Congress in Tuesday's vote — a major blow for Trump and his Republican Party.

Iran's chief negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, wrote Wednesday on X that "Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message." He warned that if the US government ignores the vote for change, "it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

But Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, dismissed thoughts that the US will change its approach to the Islamic Republic.

The broader region has been on edge for weeks over whether the US will resume full-scale military operations against Iran. Talks are ongoing aimed at preventing renewed fighting.

Underscoring the mutual hostility, thousands marched through Tehran on Wednesday at a government-organized demonstration commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy.

Pro-government demonstrators burned American and Israeli flags and chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel."

Jean-Pierre Lacroix said Wednesday that Lebanese officials fear a "security vacuum" between Israeli forces and the Lebanese army when the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as UNIFIL ends Dec. 31.

Lacroix, who recently returned from the Middle East, warned of the risks of leaving the two armies "sort of face-to-face" without a third-party presence. He questioned who would monitor the UN-drawn Blue Line separating Israel and Lebanon, prevent unintended clashes and support communities in southern Lebanon.

The border region patrolled by UNIFIL has experienced decades of violence, including a full-scale war between Israel and Hezbollah militants in 2024. Israel has long accused UNIFIL of failing to prevent Hezbollah from building up its military presence along the border. Lacroix said efforts to disarm Hezbollah had failed because "there was no political will."

The United States, Israel's closest ally, successfully pushed the U.N. Security Council to end the mission after nearly five decades. UN Secretary-General António Guterres proposed three options in June to maintain U.N. monitoring along the border.

Lacroix said unarmed UN military observers would still be authorized to operate in southern Lebanon but questioned how they could do so without protection or support.

He said a Security Council resolution adopted in 2000 remains in effect. The council is scheduled to discuss it November 19.

In Yemen, the Iran-backed Houthis on Wednesday claimed without providing evidence that they targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh as well as several areas in southern parts of the country.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said rebels fired a ballistic missile toward the airport, causing what he described as "major damages" to the airport. He also claimed that the group fired a drone at a radar installation and a ballistic missile at a command and control center in the Jazan province.

The Associated Press couldn't independently verify these claims. The Saudi information ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Saudi civil defense issued an alert in Riyadh overnight and other warning alerts of potential "danger" in Jazan and Najran early Wednesday.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted oil and logistic facilities as well as airports in Saudi Arabia as part of their plan to fight what they describe as the kingdom's "blockade" on Yemen.

At least seven people, including two children, were killed in an airstrike Wednesday in Yemen's southwestern province of Taiz, Houthi health authorities said.

The Houthi-run health ministry said in a statement the strike hit a house in the district of Maqbanah and also wounded six other children.

The Houthi media aired footage it said was of the struck building. The footage showed a heavily damaged concrete building, with large sections of the roof and walls collapsing.

The ministry blamed Saudi Arabia, which didn't immediately comment on the accusations.

It was the latest deadly strike in Yemen since the country's civil war was revived more than three months ago. The fighting pits the Iranian-backed Houthis against Saudi Arabia and its ally, Yemen's internationally recognized government.

In Lebanon, the Health Ministry said the strike on a motorcycle in the village of Qabrikha killed one person and wounded another.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had "struck two suspects who were observing IDF soldiers" without providing further details.

The attack was the first in nearly a month as such drone strikes have been rare since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in late June ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)