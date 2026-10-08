US Man Pleads Guilty To Buying Plutonium From Russia, Selling It Online To Customers

A US man bought plutonium from Russia and resold the radioactive nuclear material online to dozens of customers across the country and abroad. The man, identified as 44-year-old Jacob D. Miller, has pleaded guilty to charges including possessing child pornography, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts on Monday (Oct 5).

Miller purchased the plutonium from a seller in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the nuclear material was being advertised through his online business, Collect The Periodic Table (CTPT), which he had been operating since 2017. Miller operated CTPT from his residence in South Hadley. In addition to selling through CTPT directly, Miller used an online third-party retailer, Bonanza, to conduct his sales.

"[He] pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition; one count of being a felon in possession of explosive materials; one count of importing nuclear material without lawful authority; one count of mailing hazardous materials; and one count of possession of child pornography," read the statement by the attorney's office.

Miller imported the plutonium between December 30, 2020 and March 31, 2025, selling the highly radioactive material to approximately 67 customers. He shipped plutonium through the United States Postal Service, even though the material is a hazardous substance prohibited from being mailed. Apart from plutonium, Miller also shipped thallium, another highly toxic chemical, using the same modus operandi.

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Hearing Scheduled

During a search of Miller's residence in April 2025, a box containing bottles of explosive powder, numerous rounds of ammunition and six rifles were recovered, all of which Miller possessed unlawfully due to his prior felony convictions.

Additionally, Miller's laptop and cell phone were found to contain child sexual abuse material, which he had accessed as recently as the day before the search warrant.

Since Miller had felony convictions, the nuclear material count and the child pornography charge could each lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. US District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled a sentencing hearing on Jan. 21, 2027.