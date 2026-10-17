US Man Loses Rs 4.7 Crore In 'Pig Butchering' Scam Twice, Falls For Fraudsters Posing As Women

A US man who lost Rs 4.7 crore in a brutal online scam called 'pig butchering' has become a victim of the same con once again. It is a long-term online fraud where scammers form a romantic relationship with the victim over weeks or months before tricking them into investing in cryptocurrency or other fraudulent trading platforms. Adan Look, a retired city gardener in San Francisco, fell in love with a woman called 'Annie' online, who turned out to be a scammer. He met her on Facebook last May, and they chatted on WhatsApp. She claimed to be a Japanese microchip salesperson from a wealthy family and told him she had made millions in cryptocurrency.

The woman stated that Look could also make a fortune and that they could build a home together in Hawaii. Having fallen in love, Look wired money to banks in Malaysia and Vietnam, and sent $300,000 to a supposed kitchen remodeling company. His son Jonathan, of Hayward, raised the alarm with the FBI, local police, the Secret Service, banks, and Adult Protective Services.

Despite Jonathan's insistence, Look refused to listen. The scheme collapsed only when he tried to withdraw a supposed $6 million balance and was told he must first pay $25,000. He had no money left.

"He told me he was investing and that, not to worry. Essentially like, 'I've got this. I'm investing. It's my money.' Like, 'I trust her,''' Jonathan was quoted as saying by ABC7 News.

Fast forward a few months, and Look found himself in a similar situation. This time, he claimed to have made acquaintance with a woman named "Vicky" who he said was an Army combat medic, stationed in Kuwait.

"She wants to be with me, be my caretaker," Look claimed, prompting Jonathan to say, 'not again' as he couldn't believe his father was treading down the same path again.

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'Pig Butchering'

Soon, Vicky started asking for an iPhone, an iPad, and money for her mother's treatment. Bank of America blocked three attempted $2,000 wire transfers to a "diplomat" she named.

Look then sent $1,000 through Zelle and $1,000 in Apple gift cards. When Vicky asked for $45,000 to buy her discharge, Look sought a mortgage on his home. Jonathan called the loan officer and warned Apple stores about the gift card purchases.

Look insisted Vicky was real, pointing to flowers she had sent. Fillmore Florist owner Fred Tabar, however, clarified that the order was placed with a stolen credit card.

"He or she or them placed order on our website, used stolen credit card. After delivery, we find out card was stolen," Tabar said.

While Look was provided hard evidence of how he was being constantly scammed, he still remains in contact with another woman named 'Suzy,' whome he believes is real. Unfortunately, family members cannot legally step in without the victim's permission. Jonathan said he used the previous reporting about the case to persuade banks and stores to stop transactions.

