US Man Arrested For Taping Wife To Chair In Basement To Watch Football Match

A US man has been arrested and charged with abduction after he allegedly taped his wife to a chair in the basement of their home so that he could watch a football match without being interrupted. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the accused has been identified as 64-year-old Terry Ward. The police responded to Ward's Maplewood Avenue home near Byrd Park on Sunday (Oct 11) after receiving a report of domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived at Ward's home around 11:30 pm local time and noticed marks and tape residue on her arms. Wards allegedly acknowledged tying his wife to the chair, according to a report in WFLA News Channel 8. The wife informed the investigators that she remained restrained for 30 to 45 minutes.

An officer wrote in a criminal complaint that Ward acknowledged tying her to a chair and placing her in the basement.

"When I arrived on scene, [name redacted] stated that her husband had tied her to a chair with tape in the basement," the officer wrote in the criminal complaint, adding: “Terry stated that he did indeed tie his wife, [name omitted], to a chair and place her down in the basement.”

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Abduction, Misdemeanor And Battery

Apart from felony abduction, Terry has been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery against a family or household member following the bizarre domestic incident.

Though authorities are yet to release additional details about the incident, the case has gone viral on social media, with users discussing how someone could assault their partner for simply watching a sporting event.

Despite the viral nature of the story, the case centres around allegations of domestic violence and unlawful restraint.

Ward is scheduled to appear in Richmond Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on November 10, and is innocent until proven guilty.