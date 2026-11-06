UK Government Plans Law To Make Employers Reveal Salaries In Job Advertisements

Employers in the UK may soon have to mention salary details in their job advertisements under a proposed legal requirement. United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said that legislation is expected to be introduced to make it compulsory for employers to tell job seekers how much a position will pay before they apply, according to the Independent.

The move aims to help people understand the salary offered for a job before spending time and effort on the application process.

Addressing the proposal, Burnham said that both young people starting their careers and parents supporting their families should know how much a job pays before applying.

He said that the Government would make it a legal requirement for all employers to clearly mention the salary offered for a position.

The Prime Minister also urged businesses to provide more opportunities for young people and help them gain the experience and confidence needed to enter the workforce.

The proposal has received support from Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Paul Nowak. He said that job seekers often find it frustrating when advertisements use phrases such as competitive salary instead of providing an exact amount.

Nowak questioned why candidates should have to complete lengthy applications and attend interviews without knowing whether the salary would be enough to meet their needs.

He said that the Government was right to take action against this practice and added that employers should clearly state how much they are willing to pay.

Nowak also suggested that employers should be required to mention flexible working options in every job advertisement.

Survey Shows Many Employers Do Not Mention Salaries

Research by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) found that 41% of employers always included salary details in their job advertisements.

However, around 27% never mentioned salary information, according to its 2023 survey of 832 people responsible for hiring.