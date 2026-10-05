Two Airport Baggage Handlers Arrested Over Alleged Theft of $79,000 Patek Philippe Watch In US

Two baggage handlers working at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport have been arrested after allegedly stealing a luxury watch worth nearly $79,000 from a traveller's checked luggage, The New York Post reported. The suspects, identified as 42-year-old Thaddeus Porter and 18-year-old Morris Robinson, were taken into custody following an investigation by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The theft occurred on September 24, 2026, after a male passenger arrived in New Orleans on a morning flight from Los Angeles. Upon retrieving his luggage, the traveler noticed that the zippers on both of his locked suitcases had been forced open.

When he checked inside, he discovered that his Patek Philippe Aquanaut wristwatch, which he had tucked inside a pair of shoes for safekeeping, was missing. The watch is valued at approximately $79,050.

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The passenger reported the stolen watch to local authorities immediately after discovering the tampered bags.

Investigators reviewed airport security footage to track down who had handled the luggage during transit. The surveillance recordings helped deputies identify Porter and Robinson, who were handling baggage for the airline the victim flew on.

Both men were arrested later that same day and booked into jail on charges of felony theft involving property valued over $25,000.

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As per the media outlet, Court records indicate that each suspect posted a $25,000 bond on September 25 and was released pending further legal proceedings.

Authorities have not publicly stated whether the stolen luxury watch has been recovered.

For such incidents, travel security experts frequently remind airline passengers to avoid placing valuable items, such as high-value jewelry, luxury watches, electronics, or cash, inside checked baggage. Instead, expensive personal items should always be kept in carry-on bags.